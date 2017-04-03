Sheffield Wednesday boosted by return to fitness of Fernando Forestieri

FERNANDO FORESTIERI is set for a timely return from injury for Sheffield Wednesday this week.

The Argentinian, a key figure in the club reaching last season’s Championship play-off final, has missed the last three games with a knee problem.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has revealed Forestieri could feature against Rotherham United tomorrow or, failing that, Newcastle United at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Forestieri’s return would be timely for a squad looking to bounce back from just one win in seven outings, a run that has allowed Fulham to leapfrog the Owls into the top six.

Ross Wallace could also be back in the reckoning along with Gary Hooper. Carvalhal added: “We will have some good news either between Tuesday and Saturday.

“With these players who can link the play back, we can start to approach the football that we like.”

Less palatable, however, for Carvalhal is Almen Abdi being ruled out for the season following knee surgery.