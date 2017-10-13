Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal ponders selection puzzle

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal admits to having some welcome selection dilemmas with his options boosted by the return to the fray of several players for tomorrow’s trip to Championship basement outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Sam Hutchinson, Gleen Loovens, Jack Hunt and Almen Abdi are training and available, with Owls medical staff to run a check on Keiren Westwood (rib) ahead of tomorrow’s game.

On Westwood, Carvalhal said: “He is progressing, but not training 100 per cent. But we can say that he is near 100 per cent. Let’s see, we will make a decision tomorrow.

“After this, everything is alright. No problems, we are training and everybody was fit. Just long-term (ones) in George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri are not.

“The level of training has been very good again this week. In the international break, it is good that you can recover players with internal competition being more high.

“When it is more high, the level of training increases all the time. I am very pleased about my players and the way they have worked in these two weeks, especially this week.

“It makes things more difficult to me to chose the 11 and the 18. But it is the things that I like to be in my hands.”