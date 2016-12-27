Search

Sheffield Wednesday get January window started early with Callum McManaman signing

Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

Callum McManaman has joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

0
Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have signed West Brom winger Callum McManaman on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has completed a medical and will officially link up with the Owls when the transfer window reopens on January 1.

McManaman was Tony Pulis’ first signing when he joined the Baggies in January last year but the Merseysider has not featured in the current campaign.

He made his name with his first club Wigan, with whom he lifted the FA Cup in 2013 having been named man of the match in the final.

Back to the top of the page