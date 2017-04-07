Sheffield Wednesday hopeful over fitness of key man for Newcaste United clash

Carlos Carvalhal says that talisman Sheffield Wednesday attacker Fernando Forestieri should be fit enough to play a part in tomorrow's televised encounter with Championship title chasers Newcastle United at Hillsborough.

The diminutive Argentine has missed the Owls' last four games with a knee problem, but could be involved against a side linked with a summer move for him if he comes through training unscathed today, according to Carvalhal.

The Owls head coach says he is also hopeful that key midfielder Kieran Lee will feature later this month after being sidelined for the past three months with a hip injury.

But Carvalhal confirmed that influential midfielder enforcer Sam Hutchinson will be missing tomorrow.

Carvalhal, who also confirmed that Almen Abdi (knee) is out for the rest of the season with Will Buckley also missing tomorrow, said: "I have good expectations that Kieran Lee will be involved this month also and he is progressing very well.

"But we know of course that these players are not fit to play ninety minutes (yet). But we know these players, even for 45 or 60 minutes, can effect the game and Fernando, if every does okay, can be involved tomorrow.

"Let's see if we decide to put him in at the beginning or after.

On Hutchinson, who missed the game at Rotherham United on Tuesday with a calf injury which forced him off in the first half of last weekend's encounter at Barnsley, Carvalhal said: "It will be difficult for him, at this moment. We are recovering players, but not Sam."