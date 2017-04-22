Sheffield Wednesday ratings: Gary Hooper the star man as Owls salvage victory over Derby County at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Derby County and improve their hopes of a place in the end of season Championship play-offs.

Leon Wobschall analyses the performances from the Owls squad.

Kieren Westwood. Not tested in the first period, but made a smart early save to deny Bent on the restart and was left exposed for the striker's goal moments later. Key late block to deny Baird. 7

Jack Hunt. Trademark energy and got forward well in the first half, in particular. 6

Tom Lees. Unflustered in the first half, but him and Loovens will not be happy about Derby's opener. 7

Glenn Loovens. Key clearance to prevent Hughes from making it 2-0 in a spell when Wednesday were in danger of rocking. Kept calm at end. 7

Daniel Pudil. One or two threatening moments going forward and had his hands full with Anya at times when he switched to the right. 6

Ross Wallace. Produced some moments of quality on the flanks and his lofted pinpoint cross helped set up Wednesday's big leveller. 7

Kieran Lee. You could hardly tell he had been out for three-and-a-half months with a trademark shift full of energy in first half. Understandably tired on restart. 7.

Barry Bannan. Steady away and saw plenty of the ball. Continuity player and neat and tidy in possession. 7

Adam Reach. Cross set up Owls second. Mixed bag, but helped deliver a key assist. 6

Gary Hooper. Two key moments helped decide the game. Coolly taken strike and neat header to tee up Fletcher to level it up. 8

Steven Fletcher. Put himself about and got his rewards for persistence with his equaliser after earlier going close when he clipped the bar. Posted threat once again. 7

Substitutes

Jordan Rhodes. Thrown on to get Wednesday a goal, but it was Fletcher and Hooper who took the honours in that regard. 6.

Jose Semedo. Came out to shore it up on 77 minutes. 6

Fernando Forestieri. Entered the fray nine minutes from time for Fletcher. 6

Not used: Joe Wildsmith, Callum McManaman, Vincent Sasso, Atdhe Nuhiu.

Derby County: Carson 6, Christie 6, Keogh 6, Pearce 7, Olsson 6 (Baird 9, 7); Russell 6, Hughes 7 (Ince 74, 6), Johnson 6, Anya 7; Vydra 6, Bent 7 (Nugent 61, 6). Not used: Mitchell, Bryson, Butterfield, Camara.