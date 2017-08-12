Sheffield Wednesday ratings: How the Owls measured up in Hillsborough stalemate with QPR

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against QPR at Hillsborough.

Here, Richard Hercock gives his ratings from the game....

Keiren Westwood 6

Had very little to do in the Owls goal.

Jack Hunt 6

Got forward at every opportunity, but his crossing was poor today.

Tom Lees 7

Last man standing at the back for Wednesday. Had a first-half header which nearly brought a goal.

Glenn Loovens 6

Captain injured and departed after 24 minutes, just after QPR took the lead. 5

Daniel Pudil 6

Filled in at centre-half, after Loovens departed. Battled his way through the game.

Ross Wallace 6

Always looking for the pass, but seemed to find himself too deep to make a telling impact.

Barry Bannan 7

Wednesday’s most creative player, but had little support in the central area.

Sam Hutchinson 6

Owls midfielder lasted 12 minutes before limping off injured.

Adam Reach 6

Got to feel sorry for the winger, yet again sacrificed to play left-back to cover defensive problems.

Jordan Rhodes 6

Early header straight at goalkeeper, kept running all game, but needs better service.

Gary Hooper 7

The best player on the pitch for Wednesday, and the one most likely to unlock the QPR defence.

Substitutes

Dave Jones 6

Replaced Hutchinson in middle of park, had a tidy game.

Sam Winnall 7

Striker brought on for Loovens in first half, as Owls switched formation. Fired wide when well-placed before half-time.

Steven Fletcher 6

Late sub, had no chance to make an impact.

Unused substitutes

Joe Wildsmith

Liam Palmer

George Boyd

Almen Abdi