Sheffield Wednesday ratings: How the Owls measured up in Hillsborough stalemate with QPR

Sheffield Wednesday battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against QPR at Hillsborough.
Here, Richard Hercock gives his ratings from the game....
Keiren Westwood 6
Had very little to do in the Owls goal.
Jack Hunt 6
Got forward at every opportunity, but his crossing was poor today.
Tom Lees 7
Last man standing at the back for Wednesday. Had a first-half header which nearly brought a goal.
Glenn Loovens 6
Captain injured and departed after 24 minutes, just after QPR took the lead. 5
Daniel Pudil 6
Filled in at centre-half, after Loovens departed. Battled his way through the game.
Ross Wallace 6
Always looking for the pass, but seemed to find himself too deep to make a telling impact.
Barry Bannan 7
Wednesday’s most creative player, but had little support in the central area.
Sam Hutchinson 6
Owls midfielder lasted 12 minutes before limping off injured.
Adam Reach 6
Got to feel sorry for the winger, yet again sacrificed to play left-back to cover defensive problems.
Jordan Rhodes 6
Early header straight at goalkeeper, kept running all game, but needs better service.
Gary Hooper 7
The best player on the pitch for Wednesday, and the one most likely to unlock the QPR defence.
Substitutes
Dave Jones 6
Replaced Hutchinson in middle of park, had a tidy game.
Sam Winnall 7
Striker brought on for Loovens in first half, as Owls switched formation. Fired wide when well-placed before half-time.
Steven Fletcher 6
Late sub, had no chance to make an impact.
Unused substitutes
Joe Wildsmith
Liam Palmer
George Boyd
Almen Abdi
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.