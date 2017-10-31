Sheffield Wednesday reaction: Carlos Carvalhal urging match-winner Jordan Rhodes to hit goal streak

Carlos Carvalhal hopes Jordan Rhodes has found his confidence after he ended his Sky Bet Championship drought by firing Sheffield Wednesday to a 2-1 win over Millwall at Hillsborough.

Rhodes headed home the winning goal on the stroke of half-time to get on the scoresheet in the league for the first time since March, easing the pressure on the under-fire Carvalhal.

It was just his fourth goal in 30 league games since joining on loan from Middlesbrough in a deal that became a

£10million permanent one in the summer and came after Adam Reach's early opener had been cancelled out by Millwall's Tom Elliott.

Carvalhal said: "It's important for strikers to score goals and when they score after a long time they get more confidence.

"It was an important goal at an important time. It's important for his confidence, we have worked on some things with him in the week and the answer from him was good."

The three points was just their second win in eight games, a run of form that has seen sections of the Hillsborough crowd chant for Carvalhal's head.

And the Portuguese boss hopes this win can be a turning point in the season.

"It was important after the last few weeks to win," he said. "We have had games where we should have taken a minimum five points, but we haven't.

"It was important to win after everything and that is the word we have said in the dressing room - win.

"It's not just important to to me, but to Sheffield Wednesday.

"We know we can play better, we know the level of performance will improve. I believe that we will grow up with our confidence and we will get better. We are giving signals that we are getting back to our best."

