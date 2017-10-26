Sheffield Wednesday sweating on midfielder's fitness for Barnsley game

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sam Hutchinson is a doubt for the South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley.

The former Chelsea youngster is a key man in Wednesday’s midfield, but missed last week's defeat at Derby County with a sickness bug.

Now the 28-year-old may miss Saturday’s derby with a knee injury.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal - already without suspended captain Glenn Loovens, plus injured pair George Boyd and Fernando Forestieri - confirmed he is unsure if Hutchinson will feature this weekend.

“Today he trained and then he came out,” said Carvalhal. “He is a player who is training, not training.

“Last week was about a gastro problem so he didn't train for two or three days at the beginning of the week and this week he felt a little pain in the knee.

“He trained but today he just did half the training - tomorrow, we don't know if he will be back ok or not. He is a player we are not sure if he will be ready.”

On striker Forestieri, out after a knee operation, Carvalhal is refusing to put a timescale on his return.

But he admits when the forward does return - hopefully in the New Year - he will be like a new player to the Owls squad.

“[It is] the worst surgery to a player, that situation in the knee,” said Carvalhal.

"I don't know the timings. What I know is he's doing well on the process.

“The steps that he must give he's giving, so everything is OK. But we don't have a time [for when he will be back], because usually that surgery can be six months, eight months, can be sometimes four months also.

"We have some expectations that he will be back in January. I'm just telling you about my feeling that in the New Year we will be with a new player. But I hope that can be a reality."