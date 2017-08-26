Sheffield Wednesday threw two points away - Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal was frustrated to see his side pegged back at Burton on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Mason for grabbing an equaliser just 31 seconds after coming on in the 1-1 draw.

Mason, who joined the Brewers on loan from Wolves on Wednesday, spun sharply in the box to smash home past substitute Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and give the Brewers a deserved point.

Gary Hooper started and finished a 36th-minute counter-attack to give Wednesday the lead slightly against the run of play. Sheffield Wednesday head coach

“It is two points lost today in my opinion,” the Owls boss said.

“We did a compact, solid performance. My players ran and fought a lot and we did just as we did at Fulham last week. We got one goal there and one goal here.

“We had a second goal, but it was offside so we have to accept that. Second half we controlled the game, but could not get that second goal.

“We stopped Burton from playing so much in the second half, so it is frustrating we could not get the win that we came here for.”