Sheffield Wednesdayratings: Vibrant Owls fail to bag points against Barnsley - see how the players did

Sheffield Wednesday were hit by a late equaliser as they shared the derby spoils with Barnsley in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Hillsborough.

Football writer Leon Wobschall was at the game and analysed the performances from the Owls line-up.

Keiren Westwood: One alert save to deny McGeehan in the first half. Had no chance with Barnes' leveller. Safe pair of hands. 7

Jack Hunt. Galloped forward when the opportunity arose continually in a zestful performance and showed both energy and intent and defensive diligence. 8

Joost Van Aken. Not picture-perfect and picked up a first-half booking. Poor clearance was seized upon by Hammill in the first half. 6

Tom Lees. Dominant force and displayed aerial prowess at both ends. Assertive performance. 7

Daniel Pudil. Kept Hammill relatively quiet, without offering too much going forward. Did drag one shot wide in the second period. Unfortunately left the fray with a hamstring injury. 6

Ross Wallace. Some moments of invention and threat and possessed elements of danger before fading. 6

Barry Bannan. Busy and bright and showed some classy touches at times. 7

Kieran Lee. Screaming strike shuddered the woodwork in the first half and produced some lung-busting runs. 7

Adam Reach. Impressive performance and was the game's most influential performer in first half. Booked. 7

Gary Hooper. Not quite at his best, but linked play intelligently at times. 6

Steven Fletcher. Not his day in the scoring stakes and fluffed an early opportunity. But grafted hard for the team. 6

Substitutes: Jacob Butterfield (Pudil 66), 6; Jordan Rhodes (Fletcher 74), 6; Lucas Joao (Wallace 82), 6.

Not used: Joe Wildsmith, David Jones, Liam Palmer, Frederico Venancio.