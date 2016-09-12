Sheffield Weds 2 Wigan 1: Adam Reach is happy to buy into patient approach

Patience was the key word at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Not just for Sheffield Wednesday and their expectant supporters, stunned by a fifth-minute goal by Wigan’s Will Grigg.

But for Adam Reach, the club’s £5m record signing, who had to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench as the Owls chased what would become their second win of the campaign.

As it was, Wednesday’s patience was rewarded as goals from Steve Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri secured a deserved victory for Carlos Carvalhal’s side.

Former Middlesbrough winger Reach entered to a standing ovation from the home crowd on 77 minutes, giving Hillsborough glimpses of the talent which tempted the Owls to break their club transfer record.

“Naturally, I was a little disappointed not to be playing, but it was understandable,” said Reach.

“They played well against Brentford a couple of weeks ago, so there was no real need to change the team.

“We will see what happens on Tuesday (at home to Bristol City) but I am sure I will get the opportunities.

“The games come fast, and if we can pick up another win on Tuesday, that’s six points, and hopefully we can start rising up the table.

“I have only been here a week but have settled in well. The lads and fans have made me feel very welcome. Hopefully, I can get some game-time and kick-on from there.

“It was important to stay patient because we had over 80 minutes after they scored.

“You just have to stay patient, I know it’s tough, the fans get annoyed.

“Naturally, when you go 1-0 down you think you need to score straightaway. We were patient, got our two goals, and won the game.”

Wednesday had an early penalty shout when striker Fernando Forestieri tumbled in the area under a challenge from Luke Burke, after creeping behind Wigan’s three-man defence, but referee David Coote waved away the appeals.

The Owls went behind after just five minutes. Centre-half Tom Lees, Wednesday’s ‘Mr Reliable’ in the heart of their defence, played a an uncharacteristic sloppy pass from the back, which was intercepted by Michael Jacobs.

His cross picked out Northern Ireland striker Grigg who converted from close range.

Rather than go for the jugular, with the 24,860 crowd stunned, Wigan opted to shrink into their compact set-up and allow the Owls – who had not won since the opening day of the season against Aston Villa – to regain their composure.

So it was no surprise when Wednesday levelled and it was the combination of Barry Bannan and Steve Fletcher – the two Scots returning from international duty – which produced the goal.

Midfield dynamo Bannan played in Fletcher – who had netted in the World Cup qualifier in Malta for his first goal of the season – who rolled his marker before dinking a bobbling shot beyond goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

Owls goalkeeper Kieren Westwood had to be alert to tip over Burke’s 25-yard effort, but the Owls should have been in front before half-time.

Another delightful pass by Bannan picked out Ross Wallace, and the winger managed to control the bouncing ball only to see his shot roll agonisingly beyond Bogdan’s left-hand post.

Fletcher’s header, from Wallace’s cross, bounced off the top of the crossbar, and both Wallace and Kieran Lee fired wide as the Owls attacked the Leppings Lane end.

Finally, Wigan’s defence buckled, as neat possession saw Almen Abdi, Wallace and Lee set up Forestieri.

The Argentinian’s initial shot was blocked, but he remained composed to fire home from a narrow angle for his second goal of the season.

Wednesday should have wrapped up victory but could not bag the third goal.

Super build-up play from Fletcher, Forestieri and Lee created a chance for substitute Gary Hooper.

With his back to goal, six yards out, the striker attempted a spectacular overhead kick which smashed against a relieved Bogdan – a yard either side, and it would have been a goal.

The Owls have struggled for goals in the first few games of the season, netting just three in five matches.

But Reach, 23, is adamant with the quality of strikers the Owls possess, goals will come and he was thrilled to see Fletcher and Forestieri on the scoresheet.

“It’s very important for the strikers to be scoring,” said Reach. “Fletcher took his goal really well, and Hooper came off the bench and added quality.

“It’s always nice to have your strikers scoring, but we need goals from everywhere in the team.

“Fernando is a quality player. Very good on the ball and he will be vital for us this season, if he can play anywhere near as well as he did last season.

“To get more goals as well, because the better he plays, the better the team plays.

“We played well, but, in fairness, I thought Wigan played well, they kept their shape very well.

“We had a lot of chances and if we had taken them, the game could have been over.

“But that’s the Championship for you, you have to concentrate and get results even if you’re not taking chances like today,” he added.