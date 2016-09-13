Sheffield Weds v Bristol City: Barry Bannan admits Owls will have revenge in mind

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

AS FAR as Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal is concerned, history belongs “in a museum”.

But sometimes lessons from the past can prove instructive while also serving as a useful motivational tool; just ask talismanic Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan.

Barry Bannan, back to camera, hugs Fernando Forestieri, Sheffield Wednesdays match-winner against Wigan on Saturday (Picture: Steve Ellis).

This evening, the Owls play host to a Bristol City side who took them to the cleaners en route to a shock 4-1 triumph in the West Country on April 9, the heaviest defeat of Calvalhal’s Owls reign so far.

Time’s winged chariot may have hurried along since, with a new season now getting into full swing.

But Bannan is honest enough to admit that avenging that big Ashton Gate loss may sub-consciously feature in the hosts’ minds tonight.

Bannan, back to his best in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Wigan Athletic and likely to be fit enough to feature against the Robins this evening – despite coming off late on with a slight groin twinge – said: “Sometimes results like that can happen, but hopefully we can avenge that.

“It was just one of those days where nothing went right. You have days like that from time to time where you cannot really explain it. You go out with the right frame of mind and we were confident as we were on a good run, but we got beat.

“But there are no teams who are going to win every game in this league. It does not happen. It was one of those freak results.

“But I’m not taking anything away from Bristol City. They were very good on that day and are a good team.”

Carvalhal may be someone who is not a keen purveyor of history, but the sight of Wednesday reclaiming their mojo in their past few games and rewinding the clock back to some of the vim and vigour of an exhilarating 2015-16 campaign is surely a welcome sight.

As was the image of Bannan exquisitely pulling the strings in the midfield in Saturday’s much-needed victory over the Latics.

That soothing win, allied to the performance of character at Brentford just prior to the international break and the head-turning acquisition of Adam Reach from Middlesbrough for £5m, has helped to dispel memories of an unremarkable opening to the season.

Another positive performance and three points tonight will inject further impetus and banish memories of a ropey August when the Owls suffered the rare sensation of back-to-back league defeats – to Burton Albion and Leeds United.

Bannan added: “There was probably panic around the stadium and the fans when you lose back-to-back games and you are not used to losing back-to-back (games). It does bring concern, but we have not thought about it.

“We were down after losing two games, but it was not the end of the world. It is still early and there are 40 games to go.

“Saturday was more like the Sheffield Wednesday from last season. We dominated the game for large spells apart from the blip when they scored early in the first half.

“We were back to our usual selves and winning the ball back quickly.”

The big-money addition of Reach – who made his bow from the bench at the weekend – has added to the Owls’ midfield options and internal competition and Bannan certainly sees that as no bad thing.

It is a commonly-held maxim that good players thrive off each other and the Scottish international believes that to well and truly apply following the capture of the ex-Boro winger, which he feels will raise standards further across the board at S6.

Bannan added: “He (Reach) is a great signing. We have a lot of midfielders, so it keeps everyone on their toes. It is only going to be a good thing for the club moving forward.

“We have a lot of good players and if you are not performing, you could be out of the team.

“I enjoy competition. It keeps everyone on their toes and brings out the best in the players who are fighting for the club.

“You have to perform in training. It brings the best out of me if there is competition.

“We have a bit of everything in midfield. There are people who can give you width, pace and score goals. We have people who can defend. It is the gaffer’s job [to select] and it’s our job to force our way into the team and not lose our spot.

“Everybody who is playing knows that if you are not doing well, you could be out of the team the following week because we have that bigger squad and everyone is capable of coming in and doing well.”

Left-back Daniel Pudil is also likely to be available tonight, despite coming off with cramp late on in Saturday’s victory.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday LDLLDW; Bristol City WLLWWD.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bristol City 0; August 8, 2015; Championship.