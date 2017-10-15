Verdict: Pressure mounts on defiant Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal maintains his side can still earn promotion this season despite a third defeat in four games leading some sections of the Owls support to call for his dismissal.

Wednesday became bottom-club Bolton’s first victims of the season as a first-half goal from Sammy Ameobi and Sam Hutchinson’s own goal put Bolton 2-0 up before Kieran Lee’s reply set up a frantic final 25 minutes.

The fans are unhappy and they have reasons to be unhappy. I agree with them because I am unhappy. Carlos Carvalhal

There were calls for the Portuguese boss to lose his job from Wednesday’s near 5,000-strong band of travelling supporters at the Macron Stadium, and Carvalhal said he shared their frustrations.

“The fans are unhappy and they have reasons to be unhappy. I agree with them because I am unhappy,” he said.

“But we are not far from the first positions and all teams are losing points. We still believe we can achieve promotion this season.”

Carvalhal’s main focus was on the match itself as he claimed referee David Coote got the big decisions wrong.

Carvalhal believed Bolton substitute Filipe Morais should have been sent off, rather than booked, for handball in the build-up to Wednesday’s consolation.

And Lee appeared harshly yellow-carded for simulation when many thought David Wheater’s tackle had conceded a spot-kick.

“It was a massive mistake,” said Carvalhal of the late drama. “And I don’t understand why.

“I am sure everyone agrees with me. You all saw it.

“If the Bolton fans are honest they will say it was a clear penalty. And Kieran Lee never dives in that situation. It is a clear penalty and red card.

“Let me know one time when the opposition coach says there was a penalty or offside (for us) because I don’t remember.

“This is making a massive impact on the game. We are losing points in these situations and it is too much.”

On referee Coote’s call to only caution Morais, Carvalhal said: “I am not sure about the rule because I think it has changed. But it used to be red card and penalty.”

Bolton’s win was their first in the Championship since April 2016, after spending last term in League One, while Ameobi’s 10th-minute strike ended the Trotters’ run of eight games without a goal.

They had to hold their nerve at the end, as Wednesday pushed for a leveller in time added on.

“The fans deserve that win and I am pleased for everyone connected with the club,” said Bolton boss Phil Parkinson.

“Football is about sticking together and we have done that.”

Bolton: Alnwick, Little, Wheater, Beevers, Andrew Taylor, Pratley, Henry, Ameobi (Noone 72), Vela (Cullen 84), Armstrong (Morais 60), Madine. Unused substitutes: Le Fondre, Robinson, Burke, Howard.

Sheff Wed: Wildsmith, Hunt, Lees, van Aken, Reach, Wallace (Rhodes 46), Lee, Jones (Hutchinson 46), Bannan, Hooper, Fletcher (Joao 75). Unused substitutes: Butterfield, Palmer, Dawson, Pudil.

Referee: D Coote (Nottinghamshire).