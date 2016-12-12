Video - Back in the frame: David Jones set for Sheffield Wednesday return

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder David Jones is back in the reckoning for Tuesday night’s Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Hillsborough - but Almen Abdi has been ruled out.

Ex-Burnley player Jones is in the mix after missing the Owls’ weekend loss at Reading with a calf strain, but hamstring injury victim Abdi will miss out along with Urby Emanuelson (ankle), who faces a period on the sidelines.

Sheffield Wednesday David Jones. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Owls are also without talismanic forward Fernando Forestieri for the visit of the Reds, who can leapfrog them in the Championship table with victory.

The injured trio of Gary Hooper, Marco Matias and Will Buckley are also still unavailable for Wednesday, who face two derbies in the space of five days with Rotherham United visiting S6 on Saturday.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “David is okay. He trained today and felt a good reaction so he can be involved in tomorrow’s game.

“Urby and Abdi are still out with injuries. Abdi has a hamstring injury. He did it in the Notts County. He trained afterwards and he felt a pain so wasn’t involved. He’s still out of training. I believe he will be back soon.

“Urby has stayed out of training and is with the medical department. Let’s see.”

