Video: High hopes that Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan will be fit to face Bristol City

CARLOS CARVALHAL is confident that Barry Bannan will be fit for tomorrow’s home encounter with Bristol City - with the influential midfielder feeling a slight groin twinge in the weekend win over Wigan Athletic.

Bannan was impressive in the Owls’ much-needed 2-1 victory at Hillsborough and head coach Carvalhal says that he has no major concerns over his well-being, with left-back Daniel Pudil - who suffered from cramp in the latter stages of the game against the Latics - also likely to be okay.

Barry Bannan, left, with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Fernando Forestieri

Carvalhal said: “”One day can make a massive difference when we have small pains and problems.

“We will know tomorrow which players will be 100 per cent to play and then make our decisions.

“It is not a question of rotation, but analysing the players one by one.

“Bristol are an organised side and all of the players in our team must be 100 per cent to try and win the game.”

Carvalhal said that striker Lucas Joao’s situation is improving, but he will be assessed tomorrow.