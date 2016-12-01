Video: Joe Wildsmith returns to bolster Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith has handed Sheffield Wednesday a fitness boost after returning to full training.

The Owls goalkeeper has only played once all season - in the 2-1 EFL Cup defeat at Cambridge United - due to a finger injury.

.

The 20-year-old came to prominence last season, standing in for No 1 Keiren Westwood 14 times, including victories over Premier League opposition in Newcastle United and Arsenal.

In his absence, fellow rookie Cameron Dawson has taken his chances, and now the pair must battle it out for a place on the bench for Saturday’s visit of Preston North End.

"It's good when we have all the players fit and ready to play,” said Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal.

“When we receive one player we are happy and Joe is the same. He has been training two or three weeks and is now training 100 per cent.”

The Owls have no fresh injury concerns, Barry Bannan (foot) and Jack Hunt (back) both available.

But striker Gary Hooper remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while winger Marco Mathias is also not ready for a return to action.

It’s a busy month in the Championship, with six games in December for the Owls starting with Saturday’s visit of Preston.

Three of the next four games are at Hillsborough (Barnsley and Rotherham United are the next visitors) with trips to Reading, Newcastle United and Preston coming up in December.