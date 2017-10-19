Video: Rhodes boost for Sheffield Wednesday offset by surgery on injured Boyd

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Carlos Carvalhal has received mixed news on the injury front regarding Jordan Rhodes and George Boyd.

Rhodes, a £10m summer signing, left Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium on crutches on Saturday and wearing a protective boot on his left ankle after being stretchered off late on in the Owls’ 2-1 loss - but X-rays have revealed no significant damage.

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Carlos Carvalhal ....Pic Steve Ellis

But Carvalhal, whose side visit Derby County on Saturday, will be without Boyd for a good length of time after he revealed that the ex-Burnley player has undergone surgery for a second time.

Carvalhal said: “It looked very serious in the game, but after when he had an X-ray and an scan, it was not so serious.

“Definitively, it is not something that will put him out for a long time. We don’t know at this moment if he can recover for Saturday. But if he doesn’t recover, it will be the next game. It is not so serious.”

Delivering an update on Boyd, Carvalhal, who said that captain Glenn Loovens should be in the match-day squad this weekend, added: “After the (first) surgery, George had an examination and not everything was ok with his shoulder. He had more surgery in the last two weeks and he has come back again to recover. Now we must wait.

INJURY: Sheffield Wednesday's George Boyd. Picture Steve Ellis

“He has another examination and now he must recover. It will be long weeks.”