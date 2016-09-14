VIDEO: Watch Sheffield Wednesday’s remarkable comeback to defeat Bristol City

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY came from 2-0 down at home to Bristol City to win 3-2 with Kieran Lee scoring a stoppage-time winner.

In a game which saw both teams play with 10 men for the final half an hour, prolific teenage striker Tammy Abraham scored twice to give the visitors a two-goal lead at the interval but goals from Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Lee handed Wednesday victory.

The hosts had Sam Hutchinson sent-off and City’s Gary O’Neil was also dismissed, while Lee Tomlin missed a penalty for the visitors.

