Sheffield Wednesday moved a step closer to the Sky Bet Championship play-offs with a 2-1 victory at QPR.

Daniel Pudil’s 31st-minute strike proved to be the winner after Adam Reach’s opener had been cancelled out by Idrissa Sylla’s 10th goal of the season for Rangers.

The win moved Wednesday up a place to fifth in the table courtesy of rivals Leeds losing at home to Wolves.

Click on the video link to see how the Owls strengthened their play-off hopes at Loftus Road.