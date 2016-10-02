WATCH: See how Brighton gained sweet revenge over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Brighton made history with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The victory was their first ever at Hillsborough and the first time they have beaten the Owls in just over four years. Meanwhile, it ended a run of three consecutive home wins for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sam Baldock scored Brighton’s first with a delightful lob before Anthony Knockaert scored his fifth of the season, Gary Hooper replying late on for the home side.

