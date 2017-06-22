Signed: It’s a whole new Ball game for Rotherham United chief Warne

Rotherham United have completed the signing of striker David Ball on the two-year deal.

The Millers now have four close-season signings through the door, after the former Manchester City front-man successfully agreed terms and completed a medical.

Ball joins former Tranmere defender Michael Ihiekwe, experienced midfielder Darren Potter and Australian winger Ryan Williams in committing himself to Paul Warne’s squad, with more new arrivals expected as the Millers chief continues to mould a force ready for their assault on League One next season.

The 27-year-old Ball has enjoyed a five-year spell with the Cod Army, which included a starring role in their promotion to League One in 2014 via the play-offs.

Last season, he helped Uwe Rosler’s side to a fourth-placed finish before a play-off semi-final defeat to Bradford City.

Ball played a significant role, netting 14 goals in 55 appearances.