Slovakia v England: Sam Allardyce gives England eight chance to atone for Iceland debacle

Sam Allardyce is set to keep faith with eight of the side that started England’s Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland when he names his team in Slovakia tomorrow.

Of 11 who started the dismal 2-1 defeat in Nice, it is understood only Chris Smalling, Dele Alli and Daniel Sturridge have been stood down by England’s new manager.

Joe Hart, who joined Torino on loan after slipping to third in the pecking order at Manchester City, might well have joined them, but Fraser Forster’s withdrawal with an arm injury leaves him as the sole established goalkeeper.

With Smalling out of the Manchester United first XI, Allardyce has settled on a defensive pairing of Yorkshiremen Gary Cahill and John Stones, the latter back in favour having not played a minute in France.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson is due to return in midfield alongside Eric Dier, with Adam Lallana restored in a rejigged forward line.

Allardyce had already stated his intention to use his captain Wayne Rooney, in the same No 10 role he has been performing for Manchester United and that leaves no room for Tottenham playmaker Alli.

Rooney will become England’s record outfield cap-holder when he lines up at Trnava’s City Arena, surpassing David Beckham’s 115.

England look likely to begin with a 4-2-3-1 formation similar to United’s, with Harry Kane leading the line. He has looked sluggish for Spurs at the start of the season, and has yet to score, but has done enough in training at St George’s Park to convince Allardyce he should keep Jamie Vardy on the bench.

