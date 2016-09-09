Something for the weekend? What lies ahead for some of Yorkshire’s clubs ...

NO PRIZES for guessing which fixture is the star turn on the return to business for Yorkshire’s Premier League and Championship clubs after the international hiatus.

Leeds United’s home match with Huddersfield Town in a juicy West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road looks a spicy gem of a game, but there is also some other key business elsewhere. An intriguing top-flight fixture at Turf Moor sees visiting Hull City take on Burnley and there is the first leg of a big home double-header for Rotherham United, who take on Lee Johnson’s Bristol City on a first return to South Yorkshire for the ex-Barnsley head coach.