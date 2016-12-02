Something for the Weekend: What to expect from Yorkshire’s clubs ...

A SECOND marquee fixture in successive Championship matches at Elland Road sees Leeds United lock horns with Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on Saturday tea-time - while you have to wait for Monday for Yorkshire’s second televised game of what amounts to a long weekend with Hull City visiting Middlesbrough in a Premier League match-up of seminal importance.

Plenty of interest elsewhere too for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town and a special day for Rotherham interim-manager Paul Warne. Here’s five pointers.