THERE’S a bit of a breather for Yorkshire’s Premier League and Championship sides this weekend, but still some key business in the in-tray nevertheless, for others.

Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers have the chance to build on strong starts to the league campaign with winnable games against Shrewsbury Town and Barnet respectively on home soil, while it is D-day for besieged York City boss Jackie McNamara at Braintree. Here are five pre-weekend observations.