Southgate proves willing to give youth its head as he issues warning over World Cup spots

MANAGER Gareth Southgate has warned England’s players against assuming their World Cup spot is safe and promised to be bold enough to choose potential over experience where necessary.

Eyebrows were raised yesterday when the Three Lions boss named a much-changed, youthful squad for this month’s back-to-back Wembley friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Uncapped Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been fast-tracked into the senior squad, with Southgate dropping Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chris Smalling for the friendlies.

Aaron Cresswell, Jake Livermore, Fraser Forster and Jermain Defoe also fell as Southgate wielded the axe, with the England manager warning that he is prepared to do it again for the World Cup.

Asked how many of the 23 places are already filled in his head, he said: “I am not certain there’s many because I think we have really good competition for places.

“So what we think is the team now, the speed of development of some of our young players and progress is eye-catching and I don’t think anybody can sit and safely think they’re going to be involved next summer.

“In every position on the field there’s really strong competition so whilst if I had to do it tomorrow I’d know who I’d take, over the next six months that could evolve drastically.”

Abraham, Loftus-Cheek and Gomez will have a chance to stake their claim this month, with Southgate ready to back them should they prove their worth.

“Absolutely (I am ready to take young players to the World Cup),” he said. “I think we’re building for now.

“We’ve got to make decisions on players that we believe we can play, whether it is now or later, at the highest possible level and be successful.

“We believe these guys are, so they’ve got an opportunity. They’ve got to grasp that opportunity and they’ve got to keep improving, not only with us, but with their clubs as well.

“But I think whether we see the benefit this summer or in the summers to come, I think we have to look forward.”

The long-term future certainly looks bright given England’s unprecedented success at development levels this year, but that does not mean older heads will be overlooked if they are performing.

Manchester United’s resurgent Ashley Young is a point in case this time around, with the 32-year-old recalled having last played for his country in September 2013.

Southgate said: “It’s exactly what I did with Jermain (Defoe) in March when he was scoring goals for Sunderland.

“He was 35 and I didn’t hesitate to call him in. If he’s doing it again next March, I’ll be in the same position, so age shouldn’t be barrier.

“Generally we want to evolve and look to the future because these young players could be anything and it’s important that we give them an opportunity.

“But equally the value of good experienced players and players that are in form and playing well I don’t think we should dismiss.”