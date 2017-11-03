Steel City derby switched for Sky Sports coverage plus changes for Leeds United and Hull City

Have your say

The second Steel City derby of the Championship campaign will take place on a Friday night after the match was moved for Sky Sports coverage.

Sheffield Wednesday will now make the short trip to their high-flying city rivals Sheffield United on Friday, January 12, kicking off at 7.45pm.

United took the honours in the first Sheffield derby for eight years in October, winning an enthralling clash at Hillsborough 4-2.

Blades have been the surprise package in their first season back in the Championship and sit 11 places above Wednesday in third.

Chris Wilder's side will also feature in front of the Sky cameras on their trip to fellow promotion candidates Aston Villa on Saturday, December 23.

Wednesday's clash against Championship leaders Wolves has been brought forward to Friday, December 15.

The following day, Hull City's trip to Cardiff City will feature live in the 5.30pm slot.

Leeds United have had two matches chosen for Sky – but kick-off times remain unaltered.

The Whites' trip to Burton on Boxing Day and the New Year's Day visit of Nottingham Forest will be broadcast at 3pm.

EFL games live on Sky - Festive period

Dec 15 Sheffield Weds v Wolves 7.45pm

Dec 16 Cardiff City v Hull City 5.30pm

Dec 23 Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd 5.30pm

Dec 26 Burton Albion v Leeds Utd 3.00pm

Dec 26 Brentford v Aston Villa 7.30pm

Dec 29 Cardiff City v Preston 7.45pm

Dec 30 Bristol City v Wolves 5.30pm

Jan 1 Leeds United v Notts Forest 3.00pm

Jan 12 Sheffield Utd v Sheffield Weds 7.45pm

Jan 13 Notts Forest v Aston Villa 5.30pm