Stevenage v Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson looks to remedy away form in pursuit of top spot

APPROACHING the compiling of Doncaster Rovers’ decidedly healthy mid-season report, there is one area where the ‘must do better’ option will currently be circled by manager Darren Ferguson

Namely away form, with Ferguson’s side afforded every chance of correcting that area by the time 2017 gets underway.

Third-placed Rovers visit Stevenage this afternoon, with supporters mindful that victory could send them to the top of League Two with all their rivals on FA Cup duty or not in action this weekend.

But for Ferguson, his wider concern is consistency – more especially on the road with the club’s haul of four wins and four losses from eight matches representing only the 10th best record in the division.

It is somewhat modest in comparison to their home statistics, which are the joint-best in the division along with leaders Carlisle United, with seven wins and no losses from 10 matches.

With four away games in December, Rovers following today’s trip to Stevenage with a summit meeting at Plymouth next weekend and festive matches at Notts County and Mansfield, the opportunity presents itself to post much more imposing statistics by the year’s end. This is something not lost upon Ferguson.

The Rovers’ chief, who welcomes back Andy Williams and Harry Middleton into his plans today as his side chase a fourth successive league victory after November wins at Exeter and against Hartlepool United and Leyton Orient at the Keepmoat Stadium, said: “Our away form has to improve and could be better. We know that.

“It is a big month in terms of that. But I think the most important thing, home or away, is that we have got to be consistent in the standards we set.

“We have set some standards, but know we need to get even better.

“That is the only thing I require of the players and they know that.

“We had a good chat about it in the early part of this week.

“Can we get consistency in our performances? I think if we do, we are a difficult team to play against.

“Everyone knows that.”