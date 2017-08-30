Striker Dicko arrives as Hull line up double midfield swoop

HULL CITY are expected to make it three notable additions inside 24 hours after last night completing Nouha Dicko’s £3.5m move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Tigers want Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine and Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa as Leonid Slutsky continues his rebuilding job following a host of big name departures this summer.

A fee of around £2.1m is expected to be enough to prise the Brewers’ player of the season Irvine out of the Pirelli Stadium.

Musa is also very much on the club’s radar with the suggestion in Leicester being that the £17m signing from CSKA Moscow a year ago could move to the KCOM on loan.

As for Dicko, he has signed a three-year deal with the club having an option to extend the striker’s stay by a further 12 months.

“It is a move that has been on the cards since Wolves played at Hull,” said Dicko, who netted in Wolves’ 3-2 triumph at the KCOM. “I am really happy to be here and, hopefully, it is going to be a good time for the club and for me.”

Another striker expected to complete a move to Yorkshire before the deadline is Pierre-Michel Lasogga, a long-time Leeds United target.

The 25-year-old will join from Hamburg on a season-long loan deal after Leeds stepped up their interest following the £15m departure of Chris Wood to Burnley earlier this month.

His £50,000-per-week wages had been a major stumbling block, but sources in German suggest Hamburg are willing to pay a substantial percentage to smooth the move. This suits Leeds, whose top earner until last week was Wood on £15,000 per week and the club were not willing to smash that pay structure to accommodate the German.

Leeds plan one further addition before the window closes.