Strikers take the blame for Millers defeat

ROTHERHAM United’s strikers took the blame as relegated Millers lost at Fleetwood Town.

Manager Paul Warne, whose side had enjoyed a productive pre-season, said: “I just don’t think we had enough class in the final third.

“That’s the worst we’ve played for a while. There’s a big difference between playing friendlies and the ‘real McCoy’.

“Our season isn’t judged by the first game. The stats show we had more possession, more attempts on goal, more corners. We just didn’t have the cutting edge.”

New strike pairing David Ball and Jamie Proctor had netted 13 goals between them in pre-season, but were off-key when it mattered here.

The Millers were sunk by two goals from former Everton man Conor McAleny, who introduced himself to Fleetwood in style,

He scored in each half to leave the Millers in no doubt how tough their life will be following relegation from the Championship.

Fleetwood gained control in the 16th minute as McAleny nipped in front of his marker and turned home a cross from Bobby Grant.

Jordy Hiwula also hit a post when racing clean through on goal and then Grant blazed over.

Rotherham started the second half brightly, but McAleny’s second goal in the 66th minute killed them as he cut in and fired a low shot that beat Richard O’Donnell at his near post.

“I think it was a rude awakening for some of the lads about the intensity of this league,” added Warne.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon (O’Neill 67), Bell, Grant, McAleny (Cole 71), Hiwula (Hunter 86). Unused substitutes: Neal, Burns, Rodgers, Schwabl.

Rotherham United: O’Donnell, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe, Mattock, Taylor (Williams 83), Vaulks, Frecklington, Forde (Newell 70), David Ball (Moore 68), Proctor. Unused substitutes: Potter, Purrington, Yates, Bilboe.

Referee: R Jones (Merseyside).