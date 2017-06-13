Summer Transfer Ins and Outs in Yorkshire - The Story so far ...

FLAMING JUNE it may be, but the majority of Yorkshire clubs are still coolling their boots in the transfer market. Still, we have had one or two early pacesetters ...

Sheffield United have already got three incoming deals over the line and one or two others doing some brisk pieces of early business. The most high-profile moves so far have seen Hull City defender Curtis Davies head to Derby County and Barnsley’s out-of-contract forward Marley Watkins join Norwich City, while Hadi Sacko has completed his permanent move to Leeds United. Meanwhile, Ched Evans has returned to Bramall Lane and Bradford City duo James Meredith and Billy Clarke have headed to the capital to join Millwall and Charlton respectively. Barnsley have brought in St Mirren’s Stevie Mallan. Here’s the done deals so far and possible moves elsewhere.