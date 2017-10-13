Swansea City v Huddersfield Town: Clement eyes home start as he looks to halt Ince’s swagger

Paul Clement is confident that Swansea can cure their “strange” home form and start climbing the Premier League table.

Swansea’s form at the Liberty Stadium was largely responsible for their escape from relegation last season, with head coach Clement winning six of his nine home games following his appointment in January.

But Swansea have yet to pick up a point at home this season with opening league defeats to Manchester United, Newcastle and Watford.

“We all feel really disappointed that we have not managed to get anything in our home games,” said Clement ahead of Huddersfield’s visit today.

“Last season when I came into the club we made the Liberty a really difficult place for other teams to come and picked up some fantastic results.

“It is strange why it has gone the other way this season.

“I know there are a lot of things we need to work on, but I feel that when we start putting it altogether the good results are going to come.

“But we need to start putting points on the board because good home form takes the pressure off you when you go away to some tough places.”

Huddersfield’s first visit to Swansea for nearly 10 years signals a reunion between Clement and Terriers winger Tom Ince as the pair worked together at Derby County during the 2015-16 season, the Swans boss being sacked by owner Mel Morris mid-season.

“Tom’s got a bit of a swagger about him, but you want your players to be confident,” added Clement. “I used him more on the right-hand side because he could cut in on his left foot.

“But I also used him in the number 10 position and he scored his only hat-trick in professional football there in a 4-0 home win against Bristol City. He’s a good player.”