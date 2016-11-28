Swindon 1 Bradford 0: Stuart McCall’s men are left ‘scratching their heads’

BRADFORD CITY manager Stuart McCall was left to rue his side’s missed opportunities at struggling Swindon Town.

Anton Rodgers scored with a first-half curling free-kick and this proved the difference as the Bantams slipped to only their second league defeat of the season.

McCall’s men had a whole host of chances, but failed to score at the County Ground.

“We’re left scratching our heads a bit at the end after not getting anything from the match,” admitted McCall, who guided the Bantams to a 12-game unbeaten run at the start of the campaign,

“It was a little bit similar to Southend at the start in the way that we were a bit sloppy in our play and slow to get started.

“Even though we weren’t completely dominant in the first period, we had three great chances to score. We’ve not been clinical enough, though.”

McCall was disappointed with the build-up to the goal, but had no qualms about the finish.

He reflected: “We have given the ball away leading up to their free-kick. Fair play to the lad, though, there isn’t much you can do when he puts it over the wall like that.”

In the 19th minute, defender Nat Knight-Percival hauled down Jon Obika and Rodgers stepped up to nestle his curling free-kick into the top corner.

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle had to be alert to keep out both Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill and Obika either side of the break and late on James Hanson headed Felipe Morais’s cross onto a post.

Swindon Town: Vigouroux, Ormonde-Ottewill (Smith, 50), Furlong, Jones, Branco, Rodgers, Doughty, Goddard, Brophy (Iandolo, 45), Obika, Delfouneso (Norris, 72). Unused substitutes: Henry, Evans, Murray, Young.

Bradford City: Doyle, Darby (Hiwula-Mayifuila, 83), Meredith, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Law, Marshall (Morais, 71), Dieng, Cullen, Hanson, McNulty (Vuckic, 66). Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, McArdle, Devine, Kilgallon.

Referee: G Norwood (Luton).

Man of the match: Colin Doyle.