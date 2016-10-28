Team news: Hull City, Middlesbrough; Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday; Bradford City, Sheffield United; Doncaster Rovers

AFter an absorbing week fo Cup fixtures, it’s time to return to the battle for League points as 10 Yorkshire clubs go in search of glory on Saturday. Log on here for team news from your club.

Premier League

Hull City and Mike Phelan visit Watford in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough v Bournemouth

Team news: Boro’s only absentee is captain Grant Leadbitter, who is continuing his recovery after hernia surgery. Calum Chambers returns after missing last week’s draw with Arsenal when he was ineligible to face his parent club. Bournemouth will check on the fitness of Junior Stanislas (calf), who missed last weekend’s goalless home draw with Tottenham.

Last six games: Middlesbrough LLLDLD; Bournemouth LLWDWD.

Referee: S Attwell (Warwickshire).

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United welcome MK Dons. (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

Last time: Middlesbrough 0 Bournemouth 0, November 8, 2014; Championship.

Watford v Hull City

Team news: Robert Snodgrass is out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury, joining Andrew Robertson, Moses Odubajo, Allan McGregor and Alex Bruce on the sidelines. Eldin Jakupovic impressed in the midweek League Cup win but David Marshall looks set to return in goal. Adama Diomande starts a three-game ban after accepting FA charge of violent conduct.

Last six games: Watford WWLDWD, Hull City WLLLLW.

Referee: J Moss (West Yorkshire).

Championship

Barnsley v Bristol City

Team news: Josh Scowen, Tom Bradshaw and Marc Roberts have all been ordered to stay away from training due to a sickness bug. Scowen is banned after his red card against Fulham, Roberts is injured, but Heckingbottom is hopeful striker Bradshaw will shake off the bug. The Reds will also have to cope without the influential Conor Hourihane, as the captain serves a one-game suspension after picking up five bookings.

Last six games: Barnsley LDLLLW Bristol City WWLLWL.

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham).

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday are hoping goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is fit to return after a back injury ruled him out of last week’s win over Queens Park Rangers. If not, rookie Cameron Dawson will continue to deputise. Otherwise, the Owls have no fresh injury worries. Injured duo Marco Matias and Lucas Joao are still not fit to return. Craig Bryson is an injury doubt for Derby due to a thigh problem. Will Hughes is suspended while George Thorne is still recovering from a broken leg.

Last six games: Derby LWDWDL Sheffield Wednesday WWLWDW.

Referee: J Linington (Newport).

Last time: Derby County 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1, April 23 2016, Championship.

Fulham v Huddersfield

Team news: Jonathan Hogg is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the win over Derby. Aaron Mooy is set to return to side alongside Dean Whitehead in holding midfield roles. Sean Scannell (hip) is a major doubt after missing training earlier this week through injury. Joe Lolley is out. Mark Hudson returns to the back four after being rested. Tom Cairney will vie for a starting berth for Fulham after shaking off an injury. Floyd Ayite could return after ankle trouble, but Tomas Kalas remains a doubt having missed the last month with a hamstring issue.

Last six games: Fulham LDLWDL, Huddersfield Town LWWLLW.

Referee: D Coote (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Fulham 1 Huddersfield Town 1; August 22, 2015; Championship.

Ipswich v Rotherham

Team news: Peter Odemwingie is set to make his Millers’ bow after joining on a short-term deal. Stephen Kelly is back after an Achilles problem, but Tom Adeyemi, Kirk Broadfoot and Kelvin Wilson are still out. Ipswich forward David McGoldrick could be in contention following his return from an ankle ligament injury.

Last six games: Ipswich LDLDWL; Rotherham LLLLLL.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: Ipswich 0 Rotherham 1, March 19, 2016; Championship.

Leeds United v Burton Albion

Team news: Stuart Dallas is rated as “50-50” after missing the last four games with a calf injury sustained on international duty. Lewie Coyle is out until the New Year with medial ligament damage but Pablo Hernandez is back in the squad following a recent dead leg.

Last six games: Leeds United LWLDWD, Burton Albion LDWDLW.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancs).

League One

AFC Wimbledon v Bradford

Team news: Marc McNulty returns to the squad after having to sit out last weekend’s derby clash with parent club Sheffield United. Tony McMahon has returned to training but this game has come too soon. James Meredith is a doubt.

Last six games: AFC Wimbledon WWWDWW, Bradford City WWWLDD.

Referee: G Horwood (Bedfordshire).

Last time: AFC Wimbledon 2 Bradford City 1; February 16, 2013; League Two.

Sheffield United v MK Dons

Team news: Chris Wilder has no fresh injury problems. Stefan Scougall is pushing for a recall, with defender Jack O’Connell returning to the bench last week following illness.

Last six games: Sheffield United WDLWWD; MK Dons WWLLDL.

Referee: S Hooper (Wiltshire).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 MK Dons 1, December 2, 2014; League One.

League Two

Doncaster v Wycombe

Team news: Keeper Marko Marosi is rated as ‘touch and go’ with Ross Etheridge on stand-by. Craig Alcock and Cedric Evina could be involved, but Andy Williams, Gary McSheffrey, Luke McCullough, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Mitchell Lund are out.

Last six games: Doncaster DWDWWL; Wycombe WWWLDL.

Referee: L Probert (Wiltshire).

Last time: Doncaster 0 Wycombe 3, March 19, 1994; Division Three.