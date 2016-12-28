Team of the Season (so far...) - Who has shone brightest in Yorkshire?

NEW YEAR is fast approaching and at a time when giving is still the order of the day, we’ve put together a YP Team of the Season (so far) - marking what is seen by many as the halway point of the campaign.

We had a sack full of candidates, in fact we were spoilt for choice in every position - hence why we’ve been generous enough to even name a handful of substitutes. So here is our best XI of those we consider to have shone the brightest so far. Feel free to disagree; no doubt many of you will. It will be interesting to see how many of them are still in the line-up come the end of the campaign ...