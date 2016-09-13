TEAM OF THE WEEK: Darren Ferguson leads our heroes XI

ONCE again there were a surfeit of contenders for the latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend.

It proved somewhat tough electing the final XI but here it is:

Izzy Brown in action for Rotherham against Bristol City. Picture: Chris Etchells

1: Lee Camp (Rotherham United).

Kept busy and make some important saves at key junctures to keep a confident Bristol City side at bay. Proved just what a shrewd acquisition he has been for Rotherham with another high-class performance.

2: Stephen Darby (Bradford City).

A familiar face in the line-up all right following another dominant performance on the right-hand side of the defence for Bradford. His leadership qualities once again came to the fore.

3: Chris Low (Huddersfield Town).

A diligent defensive shift alongside his Huddersfield colleagues and got forward when the opportunity allowed. Did his part in helping to secure a clean sheet for the visitors at Elland Road.

4: Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United).

Had a strong full debut and won the air miles continually and kept a tight rein on AFC Wimbledon’s powerhouse forward Tyrone Barnett. Dominant stuff.

5: Angus MacDonald (Barnsley).

Followed up his sound debut against Rotherham United with another imposing performance at Deepdale. Stood tall when the bullets were flying amid some direct tactics from Preston.

6: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).

The derby hero with a sweet-as-you-like second-half strike as Town extended their dream start to the campaign. The only thing that had been lacking this season from the talented Aussie playmaker was a goal-scoring contribution and now he has provided one.

7: James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Bright and lively and capped his milestone 500th appearance for the club in suitable fashion with a goal and also set up Marquis for one of this goals.

8: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

A dominant force in the middle of the park for the Owls and rewound the clock to last season when he invariably dictated the play and the tempo for Carlos Carvalhal’s side. When he shines, Wednesday tick.

9: John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Deservedly claimed the limelight with two close-range goals to crown some impressive recent performances for Rovers.

Few could begrudge him of his rewards after some eye-catching contributions during his first month or so with Doncaster this term. Will be a big player for the club this season.

10: Izzy Brown (Rotherham United).

Netted his first senior goal in English football and proved a threat throughout in the No 10 role. Took the fight to Bristol.

11: Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).

Classy late leveller in keeping with an accomplished start to the season from the Scot, who followed up his hat-trick for the national side in Malta with another delectable contribution.

Manager: Darren Ferguson (Doncaster Rovers).

Urged his side to be more ruthless in the aftermath of the defeat at Crewe on the previous weekend.

His words were clearly heeded, with rampant Rovers producing a top-class and clinical performance en route to a big victory at one of League Two’s surprise packages.