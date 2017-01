THIS week’s line-up is just as noteworthy for the number of players who missed out as much as those who are actually in it - if truth be told.

Representatives of Hull City, Leeds United and Rotherham United stepped up to the plate in particular, but the likes of Robert Snodgrass, Tom Huddlestone, Ross Wallace, Chris Wood, Richie Smallwood and Pablo Hernandez just missed the cut. Only room for 11, folks. Here’s this week’s latest line-up. A difficult selection this one ...