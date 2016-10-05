Team of the Week; Who makes our latest starting XI .... led by Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner?

IT may be an international break for our Premier League and Championship outfits, but there is one piece of house-keeping to complete first.

Namely, this week’s latest Yorkshire Post’s EFL Team of the Week, which contains representatives from no less than eight different White Rose clubs.

Here’s our weekly XI. A 3-5-2 system this week, folks:

Simon Moore (Sheffield United)

Had a personal duel with Fleetwood counterpart Chris Neal at times on Saturday, with both keepers kept pretty busy by the Fylde coast.

Moore endeared himself to his manager and supporters with several key stops and is enjoying a sound start to his Blades career.

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers)

Stood tall while the bullets were flying at Fratton Park and marshalled the Rovers defence as they claimed an outstanding win at divisional heavyweights Portsmouth.

Doncaster needed their main men to step up to the plate on the south coast and Butler turned in a redoubtable display.

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United)

Not many players at Elland Road assume cult status in the space of a month, but Jansson clearly has been afforded that privilege.

Simply immense in an over-my-dead-line defensive performance which repelled Barnsley almost single-handedly.

Headed everything aimed in his direction and you get the impression that he would tackle his own grandma if it meant he would stop a goal.

Chris Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

Like with Jansson, the big German has assumed fans’ favourite status with his adoring supporters in double-quick fashion.

Strong, composed and a fine reader of the game, Schindler also displayed his attacking threat with a smart header to continue Town’s dream start to the season at Portman Road.

Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday)

In a disappointing day for the Owls, the sight of a pumped-up Jack Hunt producing a strong and energetic shift down the right was one of the main redeeming features after a difficult start to the season for the former Huddersfield Town man.

Nicky Law (Bradford City)

Enjoying an eye-catching time of it in the claret and amber and was at the hub of all things good for Bradford, whose super start to the campaign continued.

Bright, busy and composed and how he enjoyed himself at Chesterfield, a club who his father Nicky senior formerly managed.

Pablo Hernandez (Leeds United)

After unlucky missing out on his place in the side in the previous week, the silky Spaniard is afforded a spot this time around.

Another accomplished display crowned by a well-taken goal. Created United’s opener too. Looks a ‘player.’

John Taylor (Rotherham United)

Posted plenty of threat for the Millers, who turned in a much-improved display against Newcastle, even accounting for the result. Direct and dangerous and proved a handful at times for the Toon defence.

Cole Kpekawa (Barnsley)

Had a decent day down the left for the Reds and had an assist for Barnsley’s goal, with his low cross turned into his own net by Charlie Taylor, under pressure from Sam Winnall. Sound display by Kpekawa, who happens to live in Leeds.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers)

Scored a well-taken goal at Pompey and continued his impressive start to life at Rovers. His work-rate is insatiable and he marries it with goalscoring threat with his partnership with Andy Williams turning into a good one.

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town)

Another grafter, whose start to Championship life has been of the seamless variety. Strong, quick, persistent, hungry for goals and a real pest - one of the division’s undoubted success stories so far this term. Went close to a goal at Portman Road when he hit the inside of the post.

Manager/head coach: David Wagner

Gloss to a ‘wunderbar’ first few months of the campaign for Wagner was provided by way of another head-turning Huddersfield win, with the team collective shining through once again. What an impact he is making at the John Smith’s Stadium.