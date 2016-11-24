The Perfect 10: Who is the greatest No 10 of all-time?

The No 10. That specialist role which requires an ability to both regularly create chances for other, often less talented individuals in the team, while also being able to prove a regular contributor in the goals column too – being the man to turn to when the chips are down and someone is needed to drag a team up from their bootstraps.

Six mercurial players have made our particular list here - there may be others who you consider more worthy of a place – but, quite simply, vote for who you think is the greatest of all-time ...