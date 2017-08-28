This was two points lost, says Carvalhal as Sheffield Wednesday are held at Burton

SHEFFIELD Wednesday’s head coach Carlos Carvalhal was left frustrated as his side surrendered two points to a late strike by Burton Albion’s new signing Joe Mason.

Just 31 seconds after going on as a substitute Mason, who joined the Brewers on loan from Wolves last Wednesday, spun sharply in the box to smash home past substitute Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and give the Brewers a deserved point.

Gary Hooper had started and finished a 36th-minute counter-attack to give Wednesday the lead slightly against the run of play

“It is two points lost in my opinion,” said Owls boss Carvalhal.

“We did a compact, solid performance. My players ran and fought a lot and we did just as we did at Fulham last week. We got one goal there and one goal here.

“We had a second ‘goal’, but it was offside so we have to accept that. Second half we controlled the game, but could not get that second goal.

“We stopped Burton from playing so much in the second half, so it is frustrating we could not get the win that we came here for.”

Burton manager Nigel Clough saw his side extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to three matches and they go into the international break in good spirits.

“It’s been a brilliant eight days for us. To lose your first three games and then get four points and a cup win is brilliant stuff,” he said.

“If you go into the international break on a loss, it affects the whole two weeks.

“Everyone goes into it on a downer, but we are on a three-game unbeaten run and we have a (League Cup) game against (holders) Manchester United to look forward to in a couple of weeks, so everyone will be on a high and so they should be.”

For the second game running Albion had to come from behind. Clough was unwilling to take the credit for the inspired decision to send on Mason, but was pleased to be able to turn to such a player.

He said: “It’s nice having a goalscorer on the bench, somebody you know you can bring on and is capable of getting you a goal.

“It was pure instinct, his finish, something that nobody can teach or coach.”

Burton Albion: Bywater, Naylor, Buxton, Turner, McCrory (Palmer 62), Scannell (Mason 64), McFadzean, Murphy, Dyer, Akins, Sordell (Flanagan 89). Unused substitutes: Mousinho, Ripley, Barker, Sbarra.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood (Wildsmith 34), Hunt, Lees, Pudil, Fox, Boyd (Wallace 75), Jones, Bannan, Reach, Fletcher (Rhodes 74), Hooper. Unused substitutes: Palmer, Nuhiu, Forestieri, Frederico Venancio.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).