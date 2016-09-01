Top marks for Bradford City’s Stuart McCall... but who were the other Yorkshire winners on deadline day?

THAT was the summer transfer window that was then, with the doors at Yorkshire’s representatives now slammed shut for club-to-club business until the deep mid-winter.

In years gone by, autumn had brought a mini-harvest of emergency loans to provide cover. Not any more, with that particular market scrapped by FIFA – with business solely ‘window to window’.

Arsenal's Calum Chambers joined Middlesbrough.

Here is a review of the manoevurings across Yorkshire:

Barnsley

Last week, Paul Heckingbottom spoke frankly about needing ‘help’ to cover the Reds bases. Someone was clearly listening.

Diligent work has been provided to bring in defensive reinforcements in Cole Kpekawa and Adam Jackson, alongside midfielder Sam Morsy, with the signing of sought-after forward Adam Armstrong topping off a sound summer window.

The Reds’ policy of signing young and hungry players keen to make a Championship impact has not been compromised and while Alfie Mawson has gone, the club have managed to keep hold of Conor Hourihane. The re-signing of Adam Hammill was also a key development.

Mark out of 10: 7.5

Bradford City

City were behind the eight-ball when Stuart McCall was appointed on June 20. So much so that he had to forego all one-on-one interviews at his unveiling as he wanted to devote all his available time to watching as many DVDs as he could to build a database on new players.

Given that the club were starting from such a low base, the main part of summer has seen a fair amount of progress.

The deadline-day addition of Haris Vuckic and Marc McNulty enabled City to sign off with a bang, with McCall’s number of captures now into double figures.

Mark out of 10: 10

Doncaster Rovers

Rovers had to be proactive to lift the gloom after relegation and they showed the importance of action rather than words. No club was busier in early summer.

Some rapid recruitment was headlined by the signing of Tommy Rowe, only for fate to intervene with Rovers’ early-season being stymied by a crippling injury crisis.

Rovers have endeavoured to fill the breach with some loan signings, but additional problems have ensured that moves for free agents are now on the agenda. Unfortunate.

Mark out of 10: 6.5

Huddersfield Town

A total of 13 first-team players in, pretty much two players competing for every position and Nahki Wells still at the club...

It all points to a strong summer and, as with events on the pitch, there has been a clear method and structure to Town’s recruitment, with their overseas contingent having assimilated well, with the character as well as the ability in the likes of Chris Schindler and Chris Lowe having shone through. Excellent summer.

Mark out of 10: 8.5

Hull City

Things looked pretty bleak on Monday, let’s face it.

Thankfully, inroads have been made since with Hull in the equivalent of a cul-de-sac for virtually all of the summer. A late scramble to get deals over the line has seen six players arrive in the space of a few days to replenish a painfully thin squad.

David Marshall, Ryan Mason and James Weir, allied to the attacking trio of Will Keane, Dieumerci Mbokani and Markus Henriksen ensure that City are a bit fitter for purpose.

Mark out of 10: 5.5

Leeds United

Some keynote business in the likes of Liam Bridcutt and Marcus Antonsson and bases covered in the main. But not wholly ideal with Leeds looking a striker light and top-heavy in midfield with the club failing to move out Luke Murphy, Toumani Diagouraga and also Sol Bamba. The fact that Charlie Taylor is still at Leeds is more welcome.

Mark out of 10: 6.5

Middlesbrough

All told, Boro can be happy with their business, which has been smooth and consistent.

Defensively, Boro look strong, with the addition of Calum Chambers being noteworthy, with the signings of Victor Valdes and Alvaro Negredo adding big-game nous. The late signing of Adam Traore should also add much-needed pace.

Mark out of 10: 7.5

Rotherham United

A plethora of deals in August, with eight players coming in, the emphasis very much being on youthful vitality.

But the Millers look painfully short of striking options, with the lack of a major breakthrough being a big disappointment and concern to fans.

Mark out of 10: 6

Sheffield Wednesday

Owls fans will be hoping the best was saved until last with the club-record signing of Adam Reach adding some much-needed flair and quality on the flanks and another potential match-winner.

The hope will be that Reach can replicate the impact made by Fernando Forestieri 12 months ago. Wednesday needed a late statement and got one.

Mark out of 10: 7

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder may have had to be pragmatic regarding the sale of the young duo of Che Adams and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but plenty of business has been sanctioned elsewhere, with the addition of Caolan Lavery being particularly intriguing.

The Blades look relatively well catered for the League One slog.

Mark out of 10: 7

