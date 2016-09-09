Town’s David Wagner, Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane and Doncaster’s James Coppinger scoop awards

YORKSHIRE clubs have scooped a triple whammy of awards in the Football League monthly accolades for August.

Huddersfield Town’s German head coach Wagner was named as the Championship Manager of the Month in recognition of leading Town to the top of the table.

Wagner is Town’s first manager of the month recipient since Lee Clark in League One in October, 2011 and the first at second-tier level since Lou Macari in December, 2000.

Wagner, whose side picked up four wins and a draw from their five league games in August and are two points ahead of Fulham at the top of the table, said: “I accept the award on behalf of every player, member of staff and everyone else connected with Huddersfield Town.

“Everyone here has worked unbelievably hard during pre-season and August and they have earned the results the team enjoyed.

“We are workers, not dreamers, so nobody here is getting carried away.”

Wagner beat off competition from Barnsley’s Paul Heckingbottom, Bristol City’s Lee Johnson and Burton Albion chief Nigel Clough.

Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane picked up the Championship player-of-the-month gong to continue his outstanding 2016.

The Irishman, named as the League One player-of-the-month in August, 2014, beat off competition from Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy, Fulham’s Tom Cairney and Wolves’ Matt Doherty.

Coppinger has been named as League Two player-of-the-month for August after scoring two and setting up three others for Doncaster.

On his accolade, he added: “I was buzzing to be nominated for Player of the Month, and to win is brilliant.

“To get this at the same time as I hopefully make my 500th appearance for this special club is a real honour.”

Bolton manager and ex-Bradford boss Phil Parkinson picked up the League One manager of the month ahead of current Bantams chief Stuart McCall.