Transfer Gossip (December 27): Huddersfield Town chase Leipzig star | Leeds United track three strikers | Hull City want Hughes

With the countdown to the January transfer window well underway, we look at some of the rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs on December 27.

Huddersfield Town could be set to swoop for American international striker Terrence Boyd in the January transfer window.

Hull City are leading the chase for Derby County's Will Hughes.

Terriers boss David Wagner knows Boyd well having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund and the German American is currently excelling for Red Bull Leipzig’s second team having recovered from a knee injury.

Leipzig are second behindBayern Munich in the Bundesliga and 25-year-old Boyd is out of contract in the summer.

Leipzig have been linked with a surprise bid for Leeds United’s talented young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira but a host of players continue to be linked with a January switch to the Whites.

Head coach Garry Monk is keen to sign another striking option to alleviate the pressure on top scorer Chris Wood and West Ham’s Ashley Fletcher, Middlesbrough’s David Nugent and Leicester City’s Leonardo Ulloa are three options that Leeds are thought to be looking at.

In the Premier League, Hull City are being linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Will Hughes.

Tigers head coach Mike Phelan confirmed this weekend that he is looking to get deals for “two or three players over the line” and Hull could battle Everton for the signature of 21-year-old Hughes.

A right back and attacking players are top of Phelan’s wish list.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are running the rule over Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Boro sent scouts to Italy on Thursday to assess the merits of the 26-year-old Ghana international.

Badu had a trial at Boro in the summer of 2008 but then boss Gareth Southgate decided not to sign him.

Sheffield Wednesday have already started their January recruitment with the loan signing of West Brom’s Callum McManaman.