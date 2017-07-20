Transfer gossip: Hull City and Leeds United in tussle for Liverpool ace | Sheffield United raid Oxford | Doncaster and Bradford on trial

Have your say

Hull City are on the verge of announcing the signing of Liverpool hotshot Kevin Stewart and one of the midfielder's former teammates could join him at the KCOM Stadium soon.

Hull are in a three-way tussle with Leeds United and Newcastle United to land promising winger Ryan Kent on a loan deal from the Premier League club.

On the move; Andrew Robertson has been the subject of a bid from Liverpool

Leeds reportedly made an offer to take the winger on loan yesterday but Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is also a keen admirer of the talent.

Kent spent last season on loan at Barnsley and impressed in the Championship, making 44 appearances.

The 20-year-old made an appearance in Liverpool's tour to Hong Kong against Crystal Palace on Wednesday but is not understood to be in Jurgen Klopp's first team plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

Hull are also doing business with Liverpool over left-back Andrew Robertson who is set to join Liverpool for a fee in the region of £8-10million.

According to reports, Leeds and Middlesbrough have had bids rejected for Bristol City full-back Joe Bryan this summer.

Leeds are in the market for a left-back following Charlie Taylor's move to West Brom.

Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has completed his exit from Elland Road and moved to Italian club Verona in a four-year deal.

Sheffield United will seal a £500k move for Oxford United midfielder John Lundstram in the next few days, according to The Oxford Mail.

Lundstram has entered the final year of his contract at Oxford and new boss Pep Clotet confirmed the club captain could leave imminently.

The 23-year-old has been at the League One club for two years after joining from Everton.

Bradford City have taken young striker Jordan Gibson on trial following his release from Scottish giants Rangers.

Rangers signed Gibson from non-league football but he failed to make the grade at first-team level and his two-year contract ended last month.

Doncaster Rovers have also cast their eyes over a trialist with Issam Ben Khemis set to win a contract.

The midfielder was released by French side Lorient at the end of last season and has featured for Rovers in friendlies against Tadcaster Albion and Derby County.