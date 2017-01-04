Transfer gossip (Jan 4): Blades bid to keep loanees | Gestede on way to Boro | Leeds linked to Romanian | Reds star wanted by Canaries | Bradford eye striker

SHEFFIELD UNITED are hoping to positively resolve the futures of loan duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty this week following their capture of MK Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers.

Despite still awaiting confirmation from Wolves and Burnley regarding extending the loans of Ebanks-Landell and Lafferty, the Baldes are increasingly confident that the pair will remain at Bramall Lane, with manager Chris Wilder kick-starting their January recruitment by the addition of Carruthers.

Middlesbrough are set to complete the £6m signing of Aston Villa forward Rudy Gestede today following a medical, with the Teessiders are linked with a move for Stoke attacker Bojan Krkic.

Boro head coach Aitor Karanka has reported asked Stoke about Krkic’s availability, with the player joining the Potters for £3m from Barcelona in 2014.

Another ex-Barca player, Everton winger Gerard Deloufeu is also on Karanka’s wanted list.

David Nugent, surplus to requirements at Boro, continues to be linked with a move away from Teesside, with Fulham being the latest club linked.

Managerless Hull City are the latest club credited with interest in Stuttgart midfielder Alexandru Maxim, with the Romanian international also linked with Leeds United, whose head coach Garry Monk monitored the player during his time at Swansea City.

Despite coming through the ranks in Spain with Espanyol, Maxim really made a name for himself after moving back to his homeland to play for Pandurii Targu Jiu.

Now an established Romanian international, with 27 caps, Maxim was the runner-up in the 2013 Romanian footballer of the year, second to Vlad Chirches, who was with Tottenham at the time.

Norwich City are reportedly interested in bringing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall to Carrow Road.

The Canaries are likely to be priced out in the race to sign £10m-rated Brentford forward Scott Hogan, with Winnall - out of contract in the summer - seen as a back-up option.

Young striker Elliott Lee could also join Colchester on loan, while the Reds and Birmingham City are reportedly tracking Peterborough United defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Tafazolli has impressed at Posh this season after joining the club on a free transfer last summer when his contract at Mansfield expired.

Bradford City are reportedly one of several clubs interested in signing Birmingham forward Alex Smith, whose loan at Port Vale has now expired, with the 22-year-old netting ten times during his spell in the Potteries.

Swansea City are monitoring young Doncaster Rovers forward Liam Mandeville, who picked up the EFL Young Player of the Month for November.