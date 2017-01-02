Transfer Gossip (January 2): Hull City chase ex-Barcelona striker | Latest on Leeds United’s Taylor | Morsy wants to stay at Barnsley

Here are the latest rumours surrounding Yorkshire’s clubs on the second day of the January transfer window.

Rumours about Hull City plotting a move to sign former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o are doing the rounds.

Wigan's Sam Morsy wants to stay at Barnsley. (Picture: James Williamson)

The Premier League strugglers are in need of goals and the Cameroon international, who used to play for Chelsea, is a proven goalscorer.

Eto’o, 35, plays for Turkish outfit Antalyaspor and has scored 25 goals in 43 appearances for the club.

Leeds United’s wantaway full-back Charlie Taylor could be staying at Elland Road this month.

Interest from West Bromwich Albion in the left-back who handed in a transfer request in the summer is said to be strong, but sources close to both the player and the club suggest Taylor is no closer to a move away from Leeds.

Meanwhile, Leeds have allowed striker Jack McKay, 20, to join Airdrieonians on loan until the end of the season.

Middlesbrough are on the verge of signing Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede.

The 26-year-old is understood to be on Teesside finalising a £6m move to the Premier League club.

Boro are also reportedly interested in Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu and Stoke City’s Bojan Krkic.

Midfielder Sam Morsy wants to make his loan move at Barnsley a permanent deal.

The Egyptian international is contracted to Wigan Athletic but he has become a key part of Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds’ squad.

Morsy, who has made 14 appearances, said: “I said when I signed that my intention was to make it into a permanent move.

“The previous Wigan manager [Gary Caldwell] had told me I was free to go, so I’m looking to make it a permanent deal here. I’m enjoying my time at the club. The manager [Paul Heckingbottom] has been brilliant with me and I feel like I’m improving.

“It’s a good club with the fans, the players and the staff – we all seem to be as one and that’s a really powerful thing in football.”

Sheffield United are reported to have made an enquiry for Oxford United attacker Rob Hall.

Former England Under-19s international joined the Us from Bolton in the summer.

Wilder worked with Hall during a previous loan spell at Oxford.