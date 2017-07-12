Transfer Gossip (July 12): Leeds United hunt pack of Wolves | Hull’s Huddlestone on the move? | Middlesbrough eye Liverpool winger

Here are the latest rumours involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Wolves duo Danny Batth and Matt Doherty.

New Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen is desperate to improve his defence this summer and according to national reports, Wolves centre-half Batth, 26, and full-back Doherty, 25, are on Christiansen’s radar.

Wolves are reportedly willing to let captain Batth leave, having already recruited Willy Boly on loan from Porto, Rio Ave’s Roderick Miranda, and Ryan Bennett on a free following his release from Norwich.

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone is being linked with a return to first club Derby County, who are ready to activate a £2million release clause in his contract at Hull City.

West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs considering a move for Huddlestone.

Huddlestone is also a target for his old Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, now in charge at Birmingham.

Middlesbrough are keen to sign Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on loan – and Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp looks set to agree to let the 20-year-old enjoy a stint of regular Championship football.

Newcastle are also interested, but Boro look to be ahead in the queue, with Liverpool believing the England Under-20 starlet would be better off in the second tier, building up confidence, this season.

Ojo has previously had loans at Wigan and Wolves.

If he signs, Ojo would be a third capture for Boro boss Garry Monk, following Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson and Derby right-back Cyrus Christie.