Transfer Gossip: Leeds linked with Spanish ace | Huddersfield star interests Premier rival | Barnsley land Everton youngster

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S determination to hang on to its rising stars could be tested as Premier League rivals Swansea City are lining up a bid for midfielder Philip Billing.

Reports suggest the Welsh club are impressed enough to make a bid of around £10m for the Danish 21-year-old, who has steadily progressed at the John Smith’s Stadium under since joining the club as a trainee back in 2013 from Esbjerg.

The Terriers, meanwhile, have committed themselves to nurturing three more youngsters coming through the ranks with three more Academy players signing professional contracts.

Winger Dom Tear, goalkeeper Luke Mewitt and midfielder Lewis O’Brien have all signed deals through until the summer of 2019.

Barnsley have strengthened their hand for the 2017-18 campaign after sealing a loan deal for Everton midfielder Joe Williams.

He was part of the Toffees’ team that won the Premier League 2 trophy last term and reds manager Paul Heckingbottom - still in the market for at least three more new faces before the season starts - said: he is now looking to enhance his development in the Championship. Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “We have had success in player recruitment from Everton in recent times so I have to trust them with continuing to trust us with their players. “We’re looking forward to watching Joe get going and it’ll be important for him to get some minutes in our remaining friendlies.”

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

The 6ft 1ins striker scored 10 goals in Boro’s doomed campaign and has since returned to his parent club in Spain. He also spent two years at Manchester City following a £20m move from Seville in July 2013.

He then returned to Spain for around the same price, but struggled to nail down a first-team slot prompting his loan switch to Boro.

Leeds are still in the middle of their pre-season training camp in Austria, but it is thought the influence of new technical director Victor Orta - who played a major role in taking Negredo to Boro - could use his influence again to bring the striker to the Championship and Elland Road.

Boro, meanwhile, look set to land West Ham goal keeper Darren Randolph in a £4.5m deal.

The two clubs are in advanced talks following Randolph stating his desire to leave the Hammers following the arrival of Joe Hart.

Sheffield United are close to a sixth signing of the summer with former Everton midfielder John Lundstram set to join from Oxford.

The 23-year-old is not willing to sign a new, improved deal at Oxford and, being aware of the Blades’ interest, has made it clear he wishes to move to South Yorkshire to continue his career under Chris Wilder in the Championship.