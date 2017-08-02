Transfer gossip: Leeds United striker attracts shock Champions League interest | Barnsley track French forward | Huddersfield Town winger heading out for £600k

Have your say

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has been linked with a surprise move to Besiktas, according to a Turkish news outlet.

The Turkish champions have apparently sent scouts to monitor the New Zealand international, who scored an impressive 30 goals last season, during pre-season and see him as a replacement for Vincent Aboubakar.

However, the Whites' £20 million valuation of the 25-year-old could be a stumbling block.

Premier League sides Swansea, Stoke and Southampton are also rumoured to be keen on securing his signature.

Swedish outfit Kalmar have been linked with Wood's Leeds United teammate Marcus Antonsson.

The 26-year-old has failed to establish himself for the Whites with just one league goal in 16 games.

Several Swedish clubs are understood to be in the market for the striker, who is still waiting to see if he has a role to play under new boss Thomas Christiansen.

Ipswich Town are chasing Huddersfield Town winger Harry Bunn and are prepared to make a £600k bid, it has been reported.

Bunn has been with the newly promoted Premier League side since 2014 scoring 17 goals in 98 games.

A trio of Championship clubs, including South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Sheffield United, are chasing 24-year-old midfielder Joe Lolley.

Simon Grayson's Sunderland are also considering a move if they fail to buy former Leeds United winger Max Gradel from Bournemouth.

Paul Heckingbottom has reportedly looked at striker Mamadou Thiam to enhance Barnsley's forward options .

The Ligue 2 striker from Dijon scored eight goals in 34 matches last season whilst on loan at Clermont.

The two clubs have agreed a seven figure sum, according to reports.

Sheffield United have had a £1.25 million bid rejected for Blackburn Rovers ace Darragh Lenihan. Chris Wilder wants to bring in another defender with Lenihan highly regarded.