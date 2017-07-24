Transfer Gossip (Monday): Newcastle in for Hull City star | Bradford switch targets | Boro up asking price for prized defender

Have your say

HULL CITY midfielder Sam Clucas is being linked with a £4m move to Newcastle United.

Magpies chief Rafa Benitez is set to step up his interest in the 26-year-old, a permanent feature in Hull’s Premier League campaign last term and one of the club’s more consistent performers.

Star man: Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson.

Hull are also expecting a busy period of incoming activity ahead of their Championship opener at Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa on August 5.

Czech Republic international Ondrej Mazuch has become the Tigers’ fourth new recruit, joining Ola Aina, Fraizer Campbell and Kevin Stewart, with Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky also seeking a left-back, central defender and a winger to further boost his numbers.

Meanwhile, West Brom are likely to have to increase their club record bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, if they are to have any chance of landing the 24-year-old.

The Baggies launched a third offer for Gibson over the weekend in a deal worth £18m up front plus £3m in add-ons.

That bid was rejected by Boro - who are only willing to sell to a top-six Premier League side.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Gibson, but a move is thought to depend on whether or not they sell Kevin Wimmer.

Gibson broke his nose in Boro’s 2-0 friendly defeat at Rochdale on Saturday.

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Birmingham City have rejected a bid from Boro for Ryan Shotton, and admits the Blues are struggling to put together a package to sign Stewart Downing.

Bradford City are set to switch their attentions to other central defensive targets, with trialist Gordon Greer now expected to sign for Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Meanwhile, Rovers are giving a trial to former Barnsley and Brighton midfielder Charlie Harris.

The 21-year-old played the first 45 minutes of Rovers’ 1-0 win at AFC Guiseley on Saturday.

Sheffield United forward Matt Done can be in line for a return to former club Rochdale and a reunion with Keith Hill, who previously managed him earlier in his career at Dale and Barnsley.